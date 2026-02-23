Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
23.02.2026 17:30:00
Prediction: Micron Stock Could Surge Past $500 in 2026
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is experiencing an AI-driven earnings explosion that could permanently reset its valuation. With tight memory supply, soaring data center demand, and margins above 60%, this may be more than a typical semiconductor cycle. If earnings remain elevated, $500 could be the next milestone, not the ceiling.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 16, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
