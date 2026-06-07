Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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07.06.2026 12:42:00

Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Could Go Parabolic After June 24. Here's Why.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has been on a parabolic run in 2026, with shares of the memory specialist jumping by a whopping 174% as of this writing.A parabolic jump refers to the rapid rise in a company's shares in a short time, akin to the right side of a parabolic curve. The sharp increase in memory prices explains the red-hot rally in Micron stock this year. The good news for investors is that the stock could get a major boost when it releases its fiscal 2026 third-quarter results on June 24. In fact, it won't be surprising to see it rise sharply once again following its upcoming quarterly report.Let's see why that may be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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