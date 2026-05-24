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Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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24.05.2026 12:11:00

Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Will Be Worth at Least $1,500 in 1 Year.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has witnessed a jaw-dropping surge in its stock price over the past month, rising from $448 to a peak of $804. That run-up reflected growing excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) and the critical roles that DRAM and NAND memory chips play in next-generation data centers.As hyperscalers accelerate their investments into AI infrastructure, demand for advanced memory solutions has risen sharply, to levels well in excess of supply. Micron's ability to deliver strong revenue and earnings results amid this memory supercycle has shifted sentiment -- turning what was once viewed as a cyclical commodity player into a company that is now viewed as a key enabler of the AI boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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