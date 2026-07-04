Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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04.07.2026 20:41:00
Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Will Hit at Least $2,000 in 1 Year
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has delivered one of the most explosive performances among semiconductor stocks in 2026. To date, the memory company's shares are up 241% this year, making it the second-highest gainer in the Nasdaq-100.After such a meteoric rally, most investors might assume the easy money has already been made. But in my view, Micron's true potential is only beginning to unfold. The catalyst that powered its meteoric ascent -- unprecedented demand for advanced memory in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers -- is accelerating, not peaking.That sets the stage for Micron to enjoy substantially higher earnings power, and puts the stock price on a trajectory that could lead it to trade at $2,000 or more within the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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