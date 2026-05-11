Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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11.05.2026 19:15:00
Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Will Skyrocket to $2,000 in 1 Year
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) continues to be one of the hottest stocks on the market in 2026, jumping an incredible 162% as of this writing. Investors have been buying its shares hand over fist to capitalize on strong memory demand that continues to outpace supply.What's more, the good news just keeps flowing in for Micron stock investors. Tom's Hardware reports that contract prices for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) will increase by 58% to 63% in the current quarter. The full-year forecast is also sunny, with market research firm Gartner anticipating a 125% jump in DRAM prices for the full year.This favorable pricing environment will be a huge tailwind for Micron. In fact, it won't be surprising to see this AI stock reaching the $2,000 mark in a year. Let's see why that may be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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