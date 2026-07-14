Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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14.07.2026 08:00:00
Prediction: Microsoft Stock Could Go Parabolic After July 29. Here's Why.
On July 29, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reports its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, and that should be a date to circle on your investment calendar.It could be the date that Microsoft begins its run after struggling for most of 2026. Unlike most of the other "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which have recovered from sell-offs earlier in the year, Microsoft stock has been stuck in reverse, down 20% year to date.But here's why Microsoft stock is poised to break out after July 29.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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13.07.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Microsoft-Aktie im Fokus: JMP Securities sieht Rückenwind trotz Gegenwind im Software-Sektor (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Asha Sharma, the outsider handed the Xbox controls (Financial Times)
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09.07.26
|Aktien von Microsoft und IBM schwächer: Starbucks entwickelt eigene KI-Tools und bedroht Softwaregeschäft (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|Microsoft-Aktie: Scharfe Kritik an Xbox-Restrukturierung nach massiven KI-Investitionen (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Samsung - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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07.07.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Samsung - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|340,95
|-0,77%