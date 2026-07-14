Microsoft Aktie

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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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14.07.2026 08:00:00

Prediction: Microsoft Stock Could Go Parabolic After July 29. Here's Why.

On July 29, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reports its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, and that should be a date to circle on your investment calendar.It could be the date that Microsoft begins its run after struggling for most of 2026. Unlike most of the other "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which have recovered from sell-offs earlier in the year, Microsoft stock has been stuck in reverse, down 20% year to date.But here's why Microsoft stock is poised to break out after July 29.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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