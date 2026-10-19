Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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19.10.2026 11:35:00
Prediction: Microsoft Stock Is Going to Soar After Oct. 28
Volatility gripped the stock market last week amid concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending boom. The S&P 500 experienced a modest decline, but it continues to trade at a historically expensive valuation, so strong corporate earnings will be necessary to keep this bull market going.
As a result, all eyes are on the current reporting season. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will release its operating results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended Sept. 30) on Oct. 28, and Wall Street will be squarely focused on the Azure cloud platform and Copilot virtual assistant, which are central to the company's AI strategy.
Microsoft stock is attractively valued heading into the report, so here's why I predict it will climb in the weeks and months that follow.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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19.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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19.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones im Plus (finanzen.at)
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19.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Montagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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19.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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18.10.26
|Microsoft pulls plug on Nscale data centre deal (Financial Times)
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16.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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16.10.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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16.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|475,80
|1,01%
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