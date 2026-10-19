Prediction: Microsoft Stock Is Going to Soar After Oct. 28

Volatility gripped the stock market last week amid concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending boom. The S&P 500 experienced a modest decline, but it continues to trade at a historically expensive valuation, so strong corporate earnings will be necessary to keep this bull market going.

As a result, all eyes are on the current reporting season. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will release its operating results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended Sept. 30) on Oct. 28, and Wall Street will be squarely focused on the Azure cloud platform and Copilot virtual assistant, which are central to the company's AI strategy.

Microsoft stock is attractively valued heading into the report, so here's why I predict it will climb in the weeks and months that follow.

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