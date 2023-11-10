|
10.11.2023 13:00:00
Prediction: Microsoft Will Overtake Apple as the World's Largest Company By 2025
Just because you're at the top doesn't mean you'll stay there long if you don't execute. For many years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) held on to its claim as the world's largest company. However, thanks to declining sales (for four straight quarters), Apple's lead is slipping and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)is closing in.At the current rate, I wouldn't be surprised if it happened by 2025. So, is it time to hop off the Apple train and adopt a new bedrock stock for every new investor's portfolio? Let's find out.When discussing the world's largest company, I'm referring to its market cap, which is calculated by multiplying its share price by the number of shares outstanding. Essentially, it's how much money one would have to pay to own the company outright.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
