Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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22.05.2026 17:27:00
Prediction: Nebius Group Stock Will Skyrocket to $600 in 3 Years
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock has set the market on fire over the past year, rising 5.3x in such a short time. The incredible hunger for artificial intelligence (AI) data center computing capacity has been a tailwind for Nebius' business, which explains the parabolic jump in its stock price.Nebius is a neocloud company that builds dedicated AI data centers and rents out computing capacity to customers. It also offers software development and management tools that allow customers to build, deploy, scale, and fine-tune AI applications. So, Nebius is more than just a landlord renting out AI data center compute.It is a full-stack infrastructure provider that aims to offer end-to-end solutions for customers looking to develop and deploy AI applications and enhance productivity. Not surprisingly, Nebius' business model is proving to be hugely successful, and investors have been buying this AI stock hand over fist, given its solid long-term growth potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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20.05.26
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18.05.26
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12.05.26
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12.05.26
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12.05.26
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11.05.26
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01.05.26
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