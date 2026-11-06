Nebius Aktie

Nebius ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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06.11.2026 11:42:01

Prediction: Nebius Stock Will Surge 95% in a Year, According to Wall Street. Should You Buy It Before Nov. 12?

Neocloud infrastructure provider Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has witnessed a turbulent time on the stock market in recent months, with shares of the company dropping 50% since reaching a 52-week high on June 22.

The sharp decline in Nebius can be attributed to the declining confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks lately. Hotter-than-anticipated inflation, the high cost of borrowing to fund the AI infrastructure build-out following the Federal Reserve's September interest rate hike, and concerns about the viability of huge investments in AI data centers have taken a toll on AI infrastructure stocks in recent months.

Nebius has been caught in this negativity as well. However, things could change when Nebius releases its third-quarter results on Nov. 12. Let's look at the reasons why Nebius' fortunes can change next week.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nebius 115,98 8,41% Nebius
NOV Inc Registered Shs 15,70 1,29% NOV Inc Registered Shs

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