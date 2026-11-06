Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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06.11.2026 11:42:01
Prediction: Nebius Stock Will Surge 95% in a Year, According to Wall Street. Should You Buy It Before Nov. 12?
Neocloud infrastructure provider Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has witnessed a turbulent time on the stock market in recent months, with shares of the company dropping 50% since reaching a 52-week high on June 22.
The sharp decline in Nebius can be attributed to the declining confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks lately. Hotter-than-anticipated inflation, the high cost of borrowing to fund the AI infrastructure build-out following the Federal Reserve's September interest rate hike, and concerns about the viability of huge investments in AI data centers have taken a toll on AI infrastructure stocks in recent months.
Nebius has been caught in this negativity as well. However, things could change when Nebius releases its third-quarter results on Nov. 12. Let's look at the reasons why Nebius' fortunes can change next week.
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Analysen zu Nebius
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nebius
|115,98
|8,41%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,70
|1,29%
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