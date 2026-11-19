Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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19.11.2026 10:14:02
Prediction: Nebius Stock Will Trade At This Price at the End of 2027
Neocloud infrastructure providers are playing a central role in the booming adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), which explains why Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has been growing at an incredible pace.
Nebius provides a full-stack cloud AI infrastructure platform that allows customers to rent computing capacity to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI models, while its software suite enables them to run inference. The market rewarded Nebius stock handsomely for its incredible growth in 2025 and in the first half of 2026.
However, the AI trade has soured in recent months. Investors are concerned about whether the heavy investments to build more AI data centers are sustainable, especially given that the Federal Reserve is anticipated to increase interest rates once again. This explains why several AI infrastructure stocks, including Nebius, have taken a big beating in recent months.
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Analysen zu Nebius
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nebius
|85,20
|-3,80%