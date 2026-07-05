Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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05.07.2026 11:07:00
Prediction: Netflix Stock Is Going to Soar After July 16
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) operates the world's largest streaming platform for movies and television shows, with over 325 million paying members. Its stock is currently down 46% from its all-time high, as investors weigh an increasingly competitive landscape and the recent departure of the company's co-founder Reed Hastings, who was serving as the chairman of the board.Netflix is now trading at a very attractive valuation, especially in light of its strong revenue and earnings. The company will release its operating results for the second quarter of 2026 (ended June 30) on July 16, and here's why I think the report will spark a recovery in its stock. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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