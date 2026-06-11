TIE Kinetix NV Aktie

TIE Kinetix NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 935341 / ISIN: NL0000386985

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11.06.2026 19:15:00

Prediction: NextEra Energy's $67 Billion Dominion Acquisition Could Spur More Utility Deals. This Tie-Up Could be Next.

Major mergers and acquisitions within the utility sector are relatively rare; most of the dealmaking in this business to-date has been for fairly small, affordable names that easily "bolt on" to existing operations. That's what makes NextEra Energy's (NYSE: NEE) recently announced intention of acquiring fellow power provider Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) so interesting.Both companies are already among the biggest names in the business. Combining them -- assuming regulators allow it -- will create the world's biggest utility company by a country mile.And this begs the question, now that other utility names have good reason to fear missing out on an acquisition opportunity, what name might be the next target? For that matter, which name might be the next buyer?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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