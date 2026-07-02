Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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02.07.2026 15:06:00
Prediction: Nike Will Be Booted From the Dow Jones Industrial Average Within 12 Months and Replaced by One of 2 Consumer-Facing Giants
Change is in the air -- and it has nothing to do with the weather. Earlier this week, S&P Dow Jones Indices oversaw the removal of telecom titan Verizon Communications from the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the addition of Google parent Alphabet. It marked the 54th time since the Dow's inception in May 1896 that a company was added or removed. But S&P Dow Jones Indices isn't finished. Over the next 12 months, brand-name retailer Nike (NYSE: NKE) should be given the boot, with one of two consumer-facing goliaths -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) -- serving as logical replacements.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
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06:00
|Adidas is outplaying Nike in the global sportswear competition (Financial Times)
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02.07.26
|Jahrzehntelange Dividendentradition: Was die Aktien von Nike, PepsiCo, Hershey und Kimberly-Clark auszeichnet (finanzen.at)
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02.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
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02.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Nike auf 52 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
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01.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|Nike erwartet anhaltend schwache Konsumstimmung im Sportartikelmarkt - Aktie dreht ins Plus (dpa-AFX)
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01.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|ROUNDUP 3: Nike sieht Verbraucher weltweit unter Druck - Aktie legt deutlich zu (dpa-AFX)