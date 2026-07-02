Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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02.07.2026 15:06:00

Prediction: Nike Will Be Booted From the Dow Jones Industrial Average Within 12 Months and Replaced by One of 2 Consumer-Facing Giants

Change is in the air -- and it has nothing to do with the weather. Earlier this week, S&P Dow Jones Indices oversaw the removal of telecom titan Verizon Communications from the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the addition of Google parent Alphabet. It marked the 54th time since the Dow's inception in May 1896 that a company was added or removed. But S&P Dow Jones Indices isn't finished. Over the next 12 months, brand-name retailer Nike (NYSE: NKE) should be given the boot, with one of two consumer-facing goliaths -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) -- serving as logical replacements.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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