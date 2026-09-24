Gaming Innovation Group Aktie

Gaming Innovation Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051

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24.09.2026 20:30:00

Prediction: NIO Is a Better Buy Than Lucid for the Next Decade

NIO (NYSE: NIO) and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) are both electric vehicle (EV) makers that initially soared after their public debuts but fizzled out over the following years.

Nio, a Chinese EV maker, went public at $6.26 per ADR in 2018. Its stock closed at a record high of $62.84 on Feb. 9, 2021, but now trades at less than $4. Lucid, based in the U.S., went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on July 26, 2021. Its stock opened at a reverse split-adjusted price of $252.40 and set a record post-merger high of $577.50 less than four months later. But today, Lucid's stock trades at about $4.

Both stocks look like dangerous investments in this wobbly market. But if I had to pick one as a turnaround play for the next decade, I'd pick NIO over Lucid for five simple reasons.

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