NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
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14.11.2026 10:10:02
Prediction: Nov. 18 Will Be a Massive Day for the Stock Market
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, heavily weighted in the S&P 500, have fueled its direction in recent years. In the early stages of the AI boom, the direction was clearly upward, but in 2026, the major index has delivered a mix of gains and declines. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite even entered correction territory earlier this month.
Though companies in the AI space continue to report significant growth and speak of strong demand, investors have become cautious. Investors are more focused today on headwinds such as rising inflation and risks such as the possibility that the AI revenue opportunity will fall short of expectations. And this is against the backdrop of tremendous spending on AI infrastructure, with tech giants pouring more than $700 billion into the build-out this year.
Considering AI's spot center stage, I predict that Nov. 18 will be a massive day for the stock market. For two reasons. Let's zoom in for a close look.
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Analysen zu NOV Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|16,30
|1,88%
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