Prediction: Nov. 6 Will Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Over the last few years, the stock market has become concentrated among a relatively small cohort of technology companies. These companies have an unusually strong influence over the direction of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), making investor sentiment toward artificial intelligence (AI) particularly important to the broader market's performance.

As of Nov. 3, a little more than one-third of the S&P 500 is composed of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. This concentration is important heading into Friday, Nov. 6, when two potentially market-moving events are scheduled.

The October jobs report is scheduled to publish before the opening bell, while billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will take the stage at a major investment conference later that afternoon. Here's why I'm predicting Nov. 6 could become a consequential trading day on Wall Street.

Continue reading