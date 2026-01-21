NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.01.2026 21:15:00
Prediction: Now That Warren Buffett Has Retired, Berkshire Hathaway Could Make These Big Moves in 2026
Warren Buffett's legendary run as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has left a permanent mark on the company and the world of investing. His sage advice has undoubtedly helped many investors accumulate wealth and achieve financial independence.Buffett stepped away from the CEO role this year and expressed his complete confidence and support for new CEO Greg Abel. In a recent CNBC interview, Buffett said he'd "rather have Greg handling my money than any of the top investment advisors or any of the top CEOs in the United States."That implies Abel has the power and backing to make changes he sees fit at Berkshire. Here are two changes that might be coming this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
