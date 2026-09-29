Prediction: Nu Holdings' Sell-Off on Monday Is an Opportunity

Everything seems to make sense, on the surface. Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) plummeted 10% on Monday, after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that the Latin American fintech was eyeing a purchase of smaller European fintech Monzo.

Why is a company that is dominant in Brazil, gaining ground in Mexico and Colombia, and pushing for a stateside launch, reportedly willing to pay the U.S. equivalent of $10.6 billion to $13.2 billion for a fast-growing online banking platform from the United Kingdom? It's already juggling too many plates.

It's doing so well right now. The rest of the world can wait. Could this mean that Nu sees growth decelerating sharply in the near future, prompting an acquisition to mask an organic slowdown? Well, I don't see it that way. I argue that Monday's reaction isn't just an overreaction. It's the wrong reaction.

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