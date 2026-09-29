Nu Holdings Aktie

Nu Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 16:52:00

Prediction: Nu Holdings' Sell-Off on Monday Is an Opportunity

Everything seems to make sense, on the surface. Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) plummeted 10% on Monday, after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that the Latin American fintech was eyeing a purchase of smaller European fintech Monzo.

Why is a company that is dominant in Brazil, gaining ground in Mexico and Colombia, and pushing for a stateside launch, reportedly willing to pay the U.S. equivalent of $10.6 billion to $13.2 billion for a fast-growing online banking platform from the United Kingdom? It's already juggling too many plates.

It's doing so well right now. The rest of the world can wait. Could this mean that Nu sees growth decelerating sharply in the near future, prompting an acquisition to mask an organic slowdown? Well, I don't see it that way. I argue that Monday's reaction isn't just an overreaction. It's the wrong reaction.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nu Holdings

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nu Holdings 10,92 1,35% Nu Holdings

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich tief im Minus -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Börsen in Asien schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war ein knappes Plus zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag schwächer. Anleger in Asien waren mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen