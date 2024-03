Prediction: Nu Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 years. Here's Why

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) stock has had an impressive run over the past year, up more than 150%. But if you're interested in this superstar stock, don't despair. It's just getting started, and it's likely to keep up the fabulous performance. Here's why.U.S. Investors may have heard of Nu but probably aren't familiar with its platform since it operates in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. But "operates" doesn't begin to tell the story of how Nu is practically taking over the financial services industry in its home country of Brazil, where it already has more than half of the adult population as account holders for its all-digital banking services.Nu has been demonstrating outstanding growth, with revenue increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 82% over the past two years, and net income up from $58 million last year to $361 million this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel