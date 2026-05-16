Nuscale Power Aktie

Nuscale Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007

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16.05.2026 14:32:00

Prediction: NuScale Power Stock Is a Buy Before 2027 Due to This $1.75 Trillion Opportunity

SpaceX is expected to go public this summer at a valuation that could reach $1.75 trillion. With up to 30% of shares being reserved for smaller retail investors, millions will have the chance to invest in SpaceX stock.The SpaceX IPO should be great news for nuclear power stocks like NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR). Why? SpaceX and its new horde of capital will put a spotlight on the exact problem that NuScale is racing to solve.There's an opportunity for SpaceX to achieve a $1.75 trillion valuation this summer, making it one of the biggest IPO stocks in history. But this isn't the opportunity you should be paying the closest attention to. In fact, SpaceX has yet to officially file a public prospectus, making its full financial situation clear for potential investors. In the meantime, investors should consider which stocks are set to benefit from SpaceX's historic IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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