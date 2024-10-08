|
08.10.2024 11:15:00
Prediction: Nvidia Could Be Headed to $150 in 2025
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of the market's top performers in recent years, soaring a mind-boggling 2,600% over the past five. And this year, the trend continues with Nvidia stock heading for a 150% gain. All of this is thanks to the company's dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, where it holds more than 80% share.And Nvidia hasn't stopped there but has developed a broad range of AI products and services, helping the company deliver billions of dollars in earnings quarter after quarter. In fact, Nvidia has been on a roll, growing quarterly revenue in the triple digits year over year. So now, the natural question is: With all of this positive momentum, where is Nvidia's stock going to land in 2025?Today, Nvidia shares trade for about $124 following the company's 10-for-1 stock split in June. A stock split doesn't change the total value of a company but lowers the price of each individual share through the issuance of new shares to current shareholders. This makes it easier for a broader range of investors to access the stock. From this new price level, my prediction is Nvidia could be headed to $150 next year as gains continue but potentially at a slower pace than in recent times. Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
