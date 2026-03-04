:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
04.03.2026 02:45:00
Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Will Be Worth More Than Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft Combined by 2030
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most impressive companies we've ever seen. It is dominating the computing hardware realm and has become the primary option to run all of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) workloads that are coming online. However, we're still in the early innings of the buildout, leaving plenty of room for upside for Nvidia.If projections pan out, Nvidia could transform into a massive company that is far larger than nearly every other company. This makes it a golden buying opportunity, but just how large can it get?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
