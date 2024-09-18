|
18.09.2024 17:37:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Could Hit $200 in 2025
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock's breathtaking rally that began toward the end of 2022 has taken a hiatus of late. More specifically, shares of Nvidia have witnessed some volatility since the beginning of July, and the company's solid fiscal 2025 second-quarter results haven't been enough to inject some life into its fortunes on the stock market.The reasons behind Nvidia's recent volatility can be attributed to concerns about a slowdown in its growth, as well as the viability of artificial intelligence (AI) technology following the massive investments made in this space by companies and governments across the globe. However, Nvidia's quarterly results and bullish guidance make it clear that the company's impressive growth is here to stay.Moreover, a closer look at the consensus stock price target indicates analysts expect Nvidia stock to regain its mojo. Nvidia has a median 12-month price target of $150 as per 63 analysts covering the stock, which would be a 28% jump from current levels. However, the Street-high price target of $200 suggests that Nvidia stock could jump another 71% over the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
