14.08.2024 11:00:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Is Going to Soar After Aug. 28
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a $2.6 trillion company, and it currently represents 5.8% of the value of the S&P 500 index. In June, Nvidia stock was sitting on a 150% year-to-date gain, which was responsible for one-third of the entire return in the S&P 500. Both Nvidia and the index have been in a slump since mid-July, but there is a seismic event coming up on Aug. 28 that could reverse both of their fortunes. It's the date Nvidia reports its financial results for the fiscal 2025 second quarter (ended July 31), and if past quarters are any indication, it could be an absolute blowout.Nvidia designs the most powerful data center chips for processing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and demand from some of the world's largest tech giants continues to outstrip supply. Therefore, investors are waiting on the edge of their seats for the company's latest sales results; here's how I predict Nvidia stock will react after they hit the wires.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
