03.02.2026 20:45:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Is Going to Soar After Feb. 25
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) supplies the world's best graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which are the primary chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) development. The company is gearing up to launch a new chip architecture this year that will reset the benchmark for the industry, and if history is any indication, demand will significantly outstrip supply.Nvidia is scheduled to report its operating results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 25) on Feb. 25, and investors will be focused on the strength of GPU sales for the period, as well as the company's forward guidance. Plus, during the accompanying conference call, CEO Jensen Huang is likely to provide some additional color on the longer-term direction of the AI industry.Here's why I predict Nvidia stock will soar following the Feb. 25 report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
