NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.05.2026 12:15:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Be Worth This Much by the End of 2028
With a market capitalization hovering near $5.5 trillion, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stands as the most valuable company in the world. Nearly all of the optimism surrounding the company traces back to its thriving data center operation, where GPUs power the world's most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models. In my eyes, the company's upside is far from exhausted.While data center revenue will continue its explosive climb amid a capital expenditure supercycle, Nvidia is quietly transforming itself from a chip designer into a more diversified architect of the entire AI infrastructure stack. Targeted investments are the keys to securing the physical, optical, and wireless foundations that will scale AI to gigawatt factories and edge networks alike.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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