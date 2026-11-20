NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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21.11.2026 00:42:51
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Do This in the 6 Months After a New CEO Takes Over, According to History
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is navigating one of the most consequential leadership transitions in recent Silicon Valley history. Following founder Jensen Huang's unexpected resignation amid a controversy involving alleged connections to Chinese intelligence, investors are growing increasingly concerned about the company's future. This uncertainty is weighing heavily on Nvidia stock, even as its underlying business continues to deliver extraordinary financial results.
Colette Kress, Nvidia's former chief financial officer, is now serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. According to reports, the company is considering external candidates, including Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas.
History offers some clues about how technology stocks behave following major CEO transitions. However, Nvidia's circumstances are quite different from those of its peers, making the company's financial outlook particularly important right now.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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04:58
|Nvidia affair puts Chinese spies in spotlight (Financial Times)
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20.11.26
|Nvidia faces US regulator’s probe into its accounting (Financial Times)
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20.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100-Börsianer nehmen zum Handelsende Reißaus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich tief in Rot (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Trump will immer noch Huang als Nvidia-Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
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20.11.26
|Nvidia: US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Chip-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
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