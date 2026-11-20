Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is navigating one of the most consequential leadership transitions in recent Silicon Valley history. Following founder Jensen Huang's unexpected resignation amid a controversy involving alleged connections to Chinese intelligence, investors are growing increasingly concerned about the company's future. This uncertainty is weighing heavily on Nvidia stock, even as its underlying business continues to deliver extraordinary financial results.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's former chief financial officer, is now serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. According to reports, the company is considering external candidates, including Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas.

History offers some clues about how technology stocks behave following major CEO transitions. However, Nvidia's circumstances are quite different from those of its peers, making the company's financial outlook particularly important right now.

Continue reading