NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 09:30:00

Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Soar to This Price in 2026

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade since ChatGPT was released more than three years ago. The semiconductor company's share price has increased 1,160% since January 2023, and Wall Street still views the stock as deeply undervalued today.Among 69 analysts that follow the company, the median target price is $265 per share, implying a 47% upside from its current share price of $180. But Wall Street has consistently underestimated how much money hyperscalers will spend on AI infrastructure, so I think Nvidia is headed even higher in the remaining months of 2026.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten