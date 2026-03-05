NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.03.2026 09:30:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Soar to This Price in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade since ChatGPT was released more than three years ago. The semiconductor company's share price has increased 1,160% since January 2023, and Wall Street still views the stock as deeply undervalued today.Among 69 analysts that follow the company, the median target price is $265 per share, implying a 47% upside from its current share price of $180. But Wall Street has consistently underestimated how much money hyperscalers will spend on AI infrastructure, so I think Nvidia is headed even higher in the remaining months of 2026.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
