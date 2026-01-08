NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

08.01.2026 19:30:00

Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Trade at This Price by the End of 2026

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock returns over the past year were healthy, but not phenomenal. Shares of the semiconductor giant only rose 27%, which can be considered an underperformance since the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index clocked bigger gains of 42.6% during this period.The stock's 12-month median price target stands at $250, which means that analysts expect an increase of 33% in Nvidia stock in the coming year. But can Nvidia exceed the consensus estimate and deliver stronger gains?Let's take a look at Nvidia's catalysts for 2026 and try to find out where the stock may be trading by the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
