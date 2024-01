Prediction: Nvidia Was the Star of 2024, But These 3 Stocks Could Outshine It in 2024

Let's be honest: Last year belonged to Nvidia . The company, which produces high-powered, cutting-edge semiconductors that are often used to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, recorded a total return of 239% in 2023. Nvidia was the best-performing stock in the Nasdaq 100, and overall it recorded one of the highest annual returns of any publicly listed stock.But a new year has arrived. So let's consider which stocks might dethrone Nvidia and truly shine in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel