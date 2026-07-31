NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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31.07.2026 22:00:00

Prediction: Nvidia Will Be a $10 Trillion Company by 2030. Here's the Math.

For Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to hit $10 trillion by 2030, it would need to more than double its market cap (about $4.7 trillion) over the next four-ish years. That works out to an annualized return of about 18%, which would price the stock at about $410 per share, assuming Nvidia's share count stays roughly unchanged (i.e, no dilution).For almost any company, adding $5 trillion or more in market value would sound unrealistically demanding. For the world's most dominant supplier of AI accelerators, however, the growth required isn't as outrageous as it might seem. Let's take a look.The first thing working in Nvidia's favor is that its underlying market is growing rapidly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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