WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
12.01.2026 21:00:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Be Worth $7 Trillion by the End of 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently has a $4.5 trillion market cap. If it were to rise to $7 trillion in 2026, that would require the stock to rise by 56%. Any stock that rises that fast in a year is well worth an investment, and if Nvidia truly has a shot at becoming a $7 trillion company in 2026, it should be at the top of every investor's shopping list.I think that Nvidia can achieve this lofty goal in 2026, but it will require a few things to happen. If these things transpire, I have no doubt that Nvidia will be a top stock to own for this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
