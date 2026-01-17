NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
17.01.2026 12:05:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Become the First $6 Trillion Company in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reached a significant milestone last year: It became the world's first $4 trillion company -- and along the way surpassed longtime market giants Apple and Microsoft. Prior to 2025, these two had reigned as the biggest companies for a number of years. The reason for such a shift? Nvidia's earnings growth took off as it became the key player in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.Nvidia designs the most powerful AI chips around, and customers have raced to add these valuable tools to their data centers. Meanwhile, investors, seeing AI's growth as well as forecasts predicting the market will soon reach into the trillions of dollars, have jumped on board, buying shares of leading AI companies such as Nvidia.As 2026 gets started, it's not surprising to see investors speculating about the company's next market cap milestone. My prediction is that Nvidia will become the first $6 trillion company in 2026. Let's find out how this might unfold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
