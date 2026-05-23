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NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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24.05.2026 00:23:00

Prediction: Nvidia Will Become the World's First $15 Trillion Company by 2029

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the first company in the world to achieve a $5 trillion market capitalization in October 2025, fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered growth in its revenue and earnings in recent years.The good news for Nvidia stock investors is that the semiconductor giant's growth isn't showing any signs of slowing down. It continues to dominate the lucrative AI chip market, and more importantly, Nvidia continues to hunt for new opportunities to sustain its phenomenal growth.Nvidia's performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (which ended on April 26) clearly shows that the intensifying competition in the AI chip market isn't affecting its growth. In fact, I won't be surprised if it becomes the world's first $15 trillion company in the next three years. Let's see why that's likely to be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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