NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.05.2026 10:14:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Deliver Another Blowout Earnings Report on May 20, but It Won't Move the Stock in a Big Way
After the market closes on May 20, the artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will report its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results.The report will be followed by a conference call between Nvidia's management team, led by CEO Jensen Huang, and Wall Street analysts to further discuss the quarter, market conditions, and the chipmaker's future.Based on Nvidia's track record of beating earnings expectations and the strong quarterly reports that we've already seen from the hyperscalers that are its top customers, I fully expect Nvidia to report another blowout quarter. However, I also predict that report will do little for the stock in the near term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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