It's been a turbulent November for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as the company deals with the unexpected resignation of founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang. Uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership transition, investigations involving ties to China, and questions about its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure partnerships are weighing heavily on investor sentiment.

Nevertheless, Nvidia's latest financial results suggest the company's business is expanding at a record pace. During its fiscal third quarter (ended Oct. 25), Nvidia generated $115.8 billion in revenue, representing 103% year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 111% to $2.68. Despite this impressive performance, Nvidia stock is trading roughly 37% below its all-time high.

With that said, one financial metric could ultimately drive the stock to new highs: earnings per share (EPS). Nvidia has two opportunities to expand EPS over the coming year, combining organic profit growth with an enormous share repurchase program.

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