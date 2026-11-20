NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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20.11.2026 14:30:01
Prediction: Nvidia Will Hit a New All-Time High in 2027 (Hint: Watch This Metric)
It's been a turbulent November for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as the company deals with the unexpected resignation of founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang. Uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership transition, investigations involving ties to China, and questions about its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure partnerships are weighing heavily on investor sentiment.
Nevertheless, Nvidia's latest financial results suggest the company's business is expanding at a record pace. During its fiscal third quarter (ended Oct. 25), Nvidia generated $115.8 billion in revenue, representing 103% year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 111% to $2.68. Despite this impressive performance, Nvidia stock is trading roughly 37% below its all-time high.
With that said, one financial metric could ultimately drive the stock to new highs: earnings per share (EPS). Nvidia has two opportunities to expand EPS over the coming year, combining organic profit growth with an enormous share repurchase program.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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20.11.26
|Nvidia faces US regulator’s probe into its accounting (Financial Times)
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20.11.26
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|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Trump will immer noch Huang als Nvidia-Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
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20.11.26
|Nvidia: US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Chip-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
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|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer ergreifen die Flucht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
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