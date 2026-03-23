NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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23.03.2026 08:55:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Make a Substantial Dividend Increase in 2026. Should You Buy the Stock?
During Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) financial analyst question-and-answer session at GTC 2026, CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress fielded a question about Nvidia's free cash flow (FCF) plans.Huang answered first by saying that the primary uses of cash flow are the company's growth and Nvidia's ecosystem -- from its integrated hardware stack to supporting software. Beyond that, Nvidia will still generate significant FCF.Kress then said that the company expects to use at least 50% of its FCF to return capital to Nvidia shareholders through buybacks and dividends -- especially in the second half of the year as Nvidia works through some of its more capital-intensive investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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