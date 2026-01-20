Prediction: Nvidia Will Overtake Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft to Become the World's Most Profitable Company by the End of 2027. Here's Why the "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is a Buy in January.

Apple Aktie
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and fellow "Magnificent Seven" stocks Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have increased in value in recent years by so much that they now make up over a third of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).The five largest Magnificent Seven stocks by market cap also generate the most net income among U.S. companies, having matured from revenue-driven growth stories into highly profitable cash cows.Here's why Nvidia, which is currently the fourth-most profitable U.S. company, can surpass Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet by net income within the next two years, and why the stock is a buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
