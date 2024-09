Prediction: Nvidia Will Replace Intel in the Dow Jones Index

It's no secret that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been struggling. The stock is down more than 60% year to date and has been the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year.The company was once the largest chipmaker in the world, dominating the personal computer (PC) space. That helped it become one of the first two technology companies to join the famed Dow Jones index, along with Microsoft back in the late 1990s. However, the paths of the Wintel duo have greatly diverged over the past decade.Microsoft is an artificial intelligence (AI) leader that has expanded into other businesses, such as cloud computing, while Intel could be set to start losing its grip on the PC market to the more advanced Arm-based chips made by competitors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool