Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.03.2026 08:14:00

Prediction: Nvidia Will Soar 40% by the End of 2026

Have you ever read a book or watched a movie where the end was better than the beginning? I think this year will have a similar plot for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).2026 hasn't been great for the GPU stock so far. Nvidia's lackluster performance can be attributed to several factors, including concerns about AI infrastructure spending and geopolitical uncertainty. However, I think investors will have more to cheer about by December. I'll even step out on a limb and make a prediction: Nvidia's stock will soar 40% by the end of 2026.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten