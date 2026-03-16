NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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16.03.2026 08:14:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Soar 40% by the End of 2026
Have you ever read a book or watched a movie where the end was better than the beginning? I think this year will have a similar plot for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).2026 hasn't been great for the GPU stock so far. Nvidia's lackluster performance can be attributed to several factors, including concerns about AI infrastructure spending and geopolitical uncertainty. However, I think investors will have more to cheer about by December. I'll even step out on a limb and make a prediction: Nvidia's stock will soar 40% by the end of 2026.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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