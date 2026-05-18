Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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18.05.2026 16:00:00
Prediction: Nvidia's Stock Will Hit $300 by the End of 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently has a stock price of about $220. For the stock to reach $300 per share by the end of 2026, that would require a 36% return. Most of the time, stocks only return 36% after two to three years, not six months. However, I think that's entirely possible for Nvidia's stock, especially if it can stretch this year's strength into next year.There are already signs of brewing 2027 demand, and I think that bodes well for Nvidia reaching $300 per share.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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