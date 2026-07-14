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14.07.2026 13:59:00

Prediction: Oracle Stock Could Hit This Price by 2027

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is one of the most important companies in the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem, as it is aggressively building data centers to enable customers to run AI workloads in the cloud. However, the stock's performance has left much to be desired this year.Oracle stock has shed 33% of its value in 2026, as of this writing, which seems surprising at first, given that it is quickly building a massive revenue pipeline that should ensure solid growth for years to come. However, the market has been worried about the tech giant's increasing debt, which it is using to fund its data center build-out.Analysts, however, remain bullish about Oracle's prospects, anticipating solid gains over the coming year. Let's see if Oracle can indeed live up to Wall Street's expectations and jump higher by the end of 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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