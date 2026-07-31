Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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31.07.2026 11:06:00
Prediction: Palantir Stock Is Going to Plunge on Aug. 4
Over the last four years, no trend has been more impactful on Wall Street than the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). This multitrillion-dollar addressable opportunity has sent AI infrastructure and applications stocks to the heavens.But a strong case can be made that Nvidia isn't the face of the AI revolution any longer. Rather, that honor now falls to AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR).Palantir is set to report its second-quarter operating results after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 3. While CEO Alex Karp's company has made a habit of blowing past Wall Street's consensus sales and profit forecasts, this may not be enough to overcome historical precedent this earnings season.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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28.07.26
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24.07.26
|Nvidia and Palantir urge US not to ban ‘open’ AI models after China scare (Financial Times)
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22.07.26
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22.07.26
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