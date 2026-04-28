Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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28.04.2026 11:06:00
Prediction: Palantir Stock Is Going to Plunge on May 5
There's arguably nothing that excites Wall Street and investors more than earnings season. Although geopolitical events, economic reports, and emotions can push and pull on the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), corporate operating results cut through this subjectivity and provide investors with tangible reasons to be optimistic or pessimistic.After the closing bell tolls on May 4, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) will lift the hood on its first-quarter operating results. Next to AI titans like Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, there might not be a more important earnings report for Wall Street and the AI trade than Palantir.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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