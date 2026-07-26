Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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26.07.2026 08:52:00

Prediction: Palantir Stock Will Drop to This Price After Aug. 3

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings on Aug. 3. Throughout 2026, Palantir stock has endured a difficult stretch -- falling about 30% as investors rotate out of enterprise SaaS names amid new model features from Anthropic and OpenAI.While the decline in Palantir stock has already reset some of the optimism that supported shares in prior years, the upcoming report still carries the potential for another drop. Read on to learn why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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