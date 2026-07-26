Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
26.07.2026 08:52:00
Prediction: Palantir Stock Will Drop to This Price After Aug. 3
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings on Aug. 3. Throughout 2026, Palantir stock has endured a difficult stretch -- falling about 30% as investors rotate out of enterprise SaaS names amid new model features from Anthropic and OpenAI.While the decline in Palantir stock has already reset some of the optimism that supported shares in prior years, the upcoming report still carries the potential for another drop. Read on to learn why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
24.07.26
|Nvidia and Palantir urge US not to ban ‘open’ AI models after China scare (Financial Times)
|
22.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26