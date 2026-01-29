Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
29.01.2026 10:02:00
Prediction: Palantir Stock Will Soar to This Price by the End of 2026
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has delivered triple-digit gains for shareholders in three consecutive years, but it remains one of the most polarizing stocks on Wall Street.On one hand, Palantir is growing rapidly and its software has become the standard in enterprise artificial intelligence. On the other hand, Palantir is one of the most expensive software stocks in history. Reconciling those facts is challenging.Before sharing my prediction about what Palantir's stock price will be in December 2026, I want to discuss the bull-case and bear-case price targets set by Morgan Stanley because I believe they accurately capture the wide range of potential outcomes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
29.01.26
|Überbewertet oder erst am Anfang? Palantir-Aktie spaltet die Analysten (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Palantir-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)