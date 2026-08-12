Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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12.08.2026 18:23:00
Prediction: Palantir Stock Will Trade At $300 in 2027. Here's the Math
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock regained its mojo after the company released its second-quarter results on Aug. 3, with shares of the software specialist rising more than 29% the following day.It was easy to see why that was the case. I was expecting Palantir stock to go parabolic following its earnings release, primarily due to its considerable influence in the artificial intelligence (AI) software market and a solid revenue pipeline that's driving robust growth acceleration.The good news for Palantir investors is that this AI stock has sustained its momentum following its latest results. Specifically, Palantir's shares have jumped 39% since its earnings release. I won't be surprised to see the stock sustain its solid momentum over the coming year and hit $300.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Palantir
|153,50
|-1,25%