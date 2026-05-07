Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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07.05.2026 17:15:00

Prediction: Palantir Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030

Despite the market's reaction to Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Q1 results, it was one of the most impressive quarterly reports I've ever seen. The stock is now down more than 20% on the year, but I predict the company will become a trillion-dollar stock in the coming years. It currently has a market cap of less than $350 billion.Let's dig into Palantir's Q1 results and why it looks poised to be a top artificial intelligence (AI) stock in the coming years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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