Prediction: Pfizer Won't Acquire Viking Therapeutics. Here's Why.

One of the biggest tailwinds in the pharmaceutical industry is weight loss treatments. Breakthroughs in semaglutide and tirzepatide have given rise to several glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, including Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound.While that is a long list of treatments, only two companies are the brains behind these blockbuster drugs: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.Recently, a smaller company called Viking Therapeutics made waves in the weight loss scene following a successful phase 2 trial for its obesity candidate VK273.